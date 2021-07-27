/

President in Athens for trilateral summit

President Nicos Anastasiades is in Athens on Tuesday to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and attend the Greece-Cyprus-Jordan Trilateral Summit.

Anastasiades will meet Mitsotakis on Tuesday evening, while on Wednesday, he will attend the Trilateral Summit.

The 3rd Greece-Cyprus-Jordan Trilateral Summit in Athens will take place with the participation of Mitsotakis, Anastasiades and the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

The summit will examine the latest developments on the Cyprus problem and Eastern Mediterranean, energy issues, immigration and the pandemic.

The summit begins at midday and will be followed by a working lunch.

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Energy Minister Natasa Pilides, Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos, Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios and Cyprus’ Ambassador to Greece Kyriakos Kenevezos will also take part.

Earlier Wednesday, President Anastasiades will address the World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association opening ceremony at the Greek Parliament.

On Tuesday, delegations will coordinate a joint response of the Greek and Cyprus governments after the Turkish intervention at fenced-off Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar announced a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha, which would allow public access.

 

