Cyprus Airways daily Heathrow flights from September

Cyprus Airways has launched ticket sales for its new route linking Larnaca Airport with London Heathrow (Terminal 2).

The Larnaca-based airline offers the travelling public a destination that is traditionally the most popular in the Cyprus market.

The choice of London Heathrow airport ensures that Cypriots travelling to London will enjoy the excellent facilities that Heathrow has to offer to visitors.

Flights are scheduled to commence from 10 September, departing Larnaca in the morning, a convenient time to enjoy a full day in London.

Ticket pricing for the Cyprus Airways flights is deemed “competitive”, enabling travellers to avoid higher ticket prices by planning and booking early.

Cypriots are advised to book quickly to take advantage of fares from €119 for the flights from Larnaca to Heathrow and £92 for the flights from London to Larnaca.

The company announced a limited time offer for bookings made until 15 September; passengers who book basic fare tickets can add in their basket a 10kg checked luggage for only €5.

In addition, Cyprus Airways has announced a zero-penalty fee for flight changes on basic fare tickets, subject to rules.

London’s Heathrow is the busiest airport in Europe and one of the busiest worldwide, with Cyprus Airways joining the other 1200 plus aircraft landing at the airport each day.

There are currently around 300,000 Cypriots living in the UK, with London host to significantly large Cypriot communities.

This new Larnaca to Heathrow return daily flight marks a significant business step change for Cyprus Airways, which has tended towards more seasonal schedules in recent years.

The commitment to Heathrow means the airline will now move beyond seasonality and plan to maintain the London route year-round.

Recently Cyprus Airways was acquired by the SJC Group, a Maltese group of companies with operations across Africa and the Middle East, incorporating different activities including helicopter commercial flight operations and maintenance from dedicated hangars within Malta International Airport.

The SJC Group maintains a fleet of private aircraft to provide emergency services in remote parts of the world.

The company is also a leading provider of fire, safety, and security services in Malta.

Cyprus Airways operates an 11 international-destination network to Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Skiathos, Preveza, Prague, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Malta, with London Heathrow the latest addition.

George Mavrocostas, CEO of Cyprus Airways, said: “Our new vision for Cyprus Airways is connecting global travellers, and we are looking forward to seeing direct flights into Heathrow commencing in September and welcoming more Cypriot guests into London and the Southeast region.

“Likewise, we expect the strong links that Cyprus has enjoyed over the years with the UK will intensify on the back of this new initiative.

“Our network to Greece, the Middle East and Russia will be available to those wishing to travel beyond Cyprus after flying from Heathrow.”