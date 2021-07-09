/

Another Cyprus weekend scorcher

336 views
1 min read

The Met Office has renewed a yellow alert, warning of extremely hot weather on Saturday as the mini-heatwave continues, as maximum temperatures are expected to reach a scorching 40 degrees Celsius.

The heat alert for Saturday follows Friday’s warning when maximum temperatures inland also soared to 40°C.

In its forecast, the Cyprus meteorological service said Saturday’s weather would be mainly fine despite the increased cloud, with a possibility of showers in the higher mountain areas later in the day.

Temperatures will rise to 40°C inland, on the coast, it will range from 35°C in the south to around 32°C on the west coast and 30°C on higher ground.

Cyprus is expected to swelter under stifling heat for the next three days, as temperatures will remain at around 40°C, at least three degrees higher than the average 37°C for the season.

The highest temperatures recorded on Friday were Nicosia 40°C, Larnaca Airport 35°C, Limassol 33°C, Paphos Airport 31°C, Frenaros 36°C, Prodromos 31°C and Polis Chrysochous 35°C.

Humidity ranged from 67% at Paphos Airport to 24% in Nicosia.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus