/

Cyprus, Egypt to conduct joint military exercises

435 views
1 min read

Cyprus Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides and Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Zaki have agreed the two countries will soon conduct joint military exercises and training.

The two met on Monday during Petrides’ visit to Egypt to enhance defence cooperation between Cairo and Nicosia.

The neighbours cooperate closely on regional security to establish stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Petrides also expressed his sincere condolences to Zaki over four Egyptians who perished in wildfires that devastated Cyprus at the weekend.

He expressed the government’s determination to support and facilitate the victims’ families.

Petrides conveyed Nicosia’s readiness to strengthen bilateral relations in defence and security.

He attended the new 3rd of July naval base opening ceremony in Gargoub on Saturday by Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“Cyprus and Egypt are close allies; we promote many actions to enhance further bilateral relations in the fields of Defence and Security”.

He also said it was a great honour for him to be invited to the opening ceremony of the new naval base, adding it is a project which will substantially contribute to regional security.

Cyprus and Egypt have carried out military manoeuvres in the region with Greece and Israel as part of a wider alliance based on mutual energy exploitation.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus