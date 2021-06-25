Cyprus satisfied with EUCO stance on Turkey

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is satisfied with the text of the conclusions on Turkey adopted by EU leaders at the European Council summit.

According to government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos: “The President of the Republic welcomes the text that has been unanimously agreed by the 27 Member States and is the product of a long consultation process.”

He said the European Union has a “strategic interest” in a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“It also wants to develop a mutually beneficial relationship with Turkey in a gradual, proportionate and reversible manner, provided the crisis de-escalation continues without prejudice to the fulfilment of Turkey’s contractual obligations to the Union.

“Unfortunately, Turkey continues to fail to meet the conditions set on several issues,” Koushos said.

During the debate, Anastasiades referred extensively to the desired form of a solution for Cyprus and thanked his counterparts for the unanimous condemnation of the unacceptable two-state solution proposed by the Turkish side.

“The President stated unequivocally that he would make every effort to restart the negotiation process under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General, in the form of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation,” said Koushos

“President Anastasiades also stressed the enormous importance of the issue of Varosha and called for the support of all Cyprus partners to avoid new challenges from Turkey during the summer, either on land or at sea.”

Final Conclusions of EUCO on Turkey

(a) The European Union`s commitment to a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue in the context of UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 1251, is clearly emphasized.

(b) The importance of the Varosha regime is emphasized, and full respect is sought for the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, in particular Resolutions 550 and 789.

(c) Turkey`s commitment to the implementation of the Customs Union vis-.-vis all the Member States of the European Union is reiterated, and it is recalled that in order to mandate the modernization of the current agreement, there must in future be a unanimous decision (guidance) by the European Council.

(d) The Turkish obligation to maintain de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean is noted.

(e) Concerns are expressed about the human rights situation in Turkey, and there is a setback in this country in relation to its obligation to respect democracy, the rule of law and women`s rights.

(f) The need for Turkey to make a positive contribution to resolving regional crises is emphasized.

(g) The conditionality, as set out in previous European Council Sessions, is reaffirmed, which of course includes the expression of the European Union’s determination that in the event of a re-escalation by Ankara, the Union will use the means and options at its disposal, its readiness to defend the interests of its Member States and to safeguard regional stability.