Cyprus, Jordan hold first high-level meeting

The first bilateral high-level meeting of delegations between Cyprus and Jordan takes place on Friday in Larnaca.

The respective delegations will be chaired by Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi.

Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides will also participate in discussions with other high-ranking officials from various ministries and organisations.

The two sides will review relations between the two countries and issues concerning security and cooperation in the wider region.

They will also examine regional issues of common interest such as developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East, the situation in Syria, Iraq and Libya.

The EU’s relations with Jordan and prospects to further develop them will be examined while the Foreign Minister will inform on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem.

The two ministers will make statements at the end of their discussions.

Nicosia has sought closer defence and political ties with Jordan as part of its network of alliances in the region which include Egypt and Israel.

