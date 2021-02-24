DP World’s Zodiac TOS boosts Limassol port operations

DP World, an operator of ports and cargo terminals in 40 countries that won the 25-year concession for Limassol in 2016, has installed its cloud-based terminal operating system (TOS) at the Cypriot port.

The company said the Zodiac TOS helps optimise Limassol port’s operations by embracing digitisation and automation, enabling efficiency and productivity.

It follows recent criticism that Limassol port has lost business in the four years since privatisation due to higher rates and competition from rival destinations.

The Cyprus Transport Ministry refuted these claims, saying the state has earned about €200 mln in concession revenues, nearly double from the previous four-year period. Adding private operators have invested a further €50 mln in making it more competitive.

DP World Limassol said the new system provides all supply chain users with real-time information on vessel, yard, gate, and rail movements, electronic data interchange (EDI), digital documentation, flexible reporting, smart planning components and web-enabled user interfaces.

Limassol is the 34th of 80 terminals operated by DP World to install the Zodiac TOS, which is also commercially available to other port and terminal operators worldwide.

“We are aiming for 100% of the terminals to be running on Zodiac software solutions by 2023,” said project leader Dr Mohamed Rahmah.

“The Zodiac cloud-based TOS is easy to use and offers a seamless web interface for managing our operations, connecting all supply chain participants with a single integrated platform and increasing the speed and accuracy of our operations while allowing more flexibility for our customers and users,” said DP World Limassol CEO Nawaf Abdulla.

“The new system helps us reduce terminal operating and maintenance costs and improve productivity by identifying any bottlenecks,” he added.

 

 

 

