COVID19: Vaccine portal open to all ages

Health authorities reiterated that only through vaccinations will the coronavirus pandemic be effectively controlled, while from Friday onwards, the online portal will be accessible for everyone over 18.

Cyprus’ much improved epidemiological data peaked at 940 daily cases in April and dropped to double digits within a month.

There are fewer patients in coronavirus hospital wards, mostly attributed to the island’s vaccination rollout.

Some 59.3% of the adult population has received the first jab, while 40% have completed their vaccination against Covid-19.

The Health Ministry noted it is well on track to reaching its June target to vaccinate 65% of the eligible population with at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, anxious not to lose momentum and to prevent contagious variants, such as the Delta variant, leading to a new wave of cases in the UK, health authorities urge people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“At this stage, excessive complacency is our biggest enemy in the fight we continue to wage against the virus, as it can reverse the epidemiological picture and delay a safe return to normality,” said the Health Ministry.

It said that the online vaccination portal would be catering to people in their 40s until Monday.

From Tuesday to Thursday from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm it will be open for those aged 18 to 39.

The portal will be rebooted on Friday for all ages over 18, remaining open until appointment slots are filled.

Authorities plan to top up slots at regular intervals as more vaccine deliveries arrive.

 

 

