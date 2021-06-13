COVID19: No deaths, fewer cases and patients

Cyprus reported no deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Sunday, with patient hospitalisations and new daily infections also reduced to 32 and 33, respectively.

The health ministry said in its daily Covid report that the death toll since the pandemic started remained at 373, of which 13 were in June.

At present, 32 patients are admitted in state hospitals, of whom the health ministry said 12 were in a critical state. This is one each less than on Saturday.

The daily bulletin said that 43,151 PCR and antigen rapid tests were conducted on the day, which based on the 33 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 generated a test positivity rate of 0.08%, marginally below Saturday’s 0.10% and significantly less than the high risk benchmark of 1.00%.

The total number of infections during the past 15 months has reached 73,190.

Of the new cases announced on Sunday, three were discovered from contact tracing linked to earlier known infections, two tested positive among 3,884 tests of passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports, and six were diagnosed from private lab and hospital tests.

A further 22 new cases were identified through the national rapid testing programme, of which 11 were in Nicosia with a test positivity rate of 0.08%, 7 in Limassol (0.07%), 3 in Paphos (0.07%) and one in Famagusta (0.04%).

No cases were reported in Larnaca, while 1,474 tests of staff and residents at retirement homes and other institutions all produced negative results.

