Cyprus has record 68 Blue Flag beaches

Some 68 beaches in Cyprus have been awarded the quality Blue Flag, ranking the island the first worldwide for the density of high-standard beaches.

Agriculture and Environment Minister Costas Kadis awarded blue flags to representatives of the local authorities to round off an excellent week for Cyprus resorts.

Cyprus ranks first in Europe for the quality of its beaches (bathing waters) with a 100% score.

Kadis said Cyprus is also ranked first worldwide for the highest density of beaches awarded a Blue Flag.

Apart from the quality of the beaches, 33 other criteria are considered and are evaluated, such as the safety of visitors and environmental awareness.

Most blue flag beaches in Cyprus are within the Ayia Napa municipality (15 beaches), followed by the Paralimni municipality (12 beaches), Ayios Tychonas (Limassol) with 7, and Paphos has 6.

The iconic Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised voluntary awards for beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators.

To qualify for the Blue Flag, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained.

 

