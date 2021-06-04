€50,000 in maritime scholarships from Safe Bulkers

146 views
1 min read

NYSE-listed Safe Bulkers, operating a fleet of 42 dry bulk vessels, provides five scholarships worth €10,000 each to Cypriot or Cyprus-based Greek students enrolled in universities in Greece and the UK, specialising in maritime-related studies.

The Cyprus Deputy Minister for Shipping, Vassilis Demetriades, praised the initiative announced by the company’s President, Polis HadjiIoannou, which he said provides opportunities to young people to seek a career in shipping and enhances the “Sea… Your Horizon” programme for vocational studies.

Four of the scholarships will be for undergraduate and graduate studies in shipbuilding, mechanical and engineering courses, while the fifth award is for a post-graduate degree in maritime law in the UK.

“The scholarship programme will be announced every year to support the young men and women of Cyprus who meet the criteria to study in specific fields,” said HadjiIoannou.

He is a founding member of the Union of Cyprus Shipowners and a Lloyd’s Register Hellenic Advisory Committee member.

Cyprus shipping needs ships that will carry the flag all over the world, and specialised graduates, shipbuilders, mechanical engineers and lawyers of maritime law who will work in the offices of Cypriot shipping companies with multiple benefits for the Cypriot economy.”

Applications should be sent to [email protected]s.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Maritime