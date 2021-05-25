COVID19: Vaccination rollout at risk from strike action

Cyprus’ vaccination rollout could be hampered by strike action, as health visitors running COVID-19 jab centres are demanding payment for overtime worked.

Some 80 health visitors tasked with overseeing COVID-19 vaccination centres’ smooth operation could introduce an overtime ban, which would significantly disrupt the country’s rollout.

In comments to the Financial Mirror, spokesperson for the nurses’ union PASYNO, also representing health visitors, Theodoros Petelis, said staff have been putting in overtime since the vaccination rollout started, for which they have not been paid.

Petelis argued that PASYNO would support health visitors should they decide to abstain from doing overtime, “which could endanger Cyprus’ vaccination rollout”.

“We cannot force anyone to keep working overtime voluntarily, although we all know what is at risk,” said Petelis.

He said staff feel tired and underappreciated by the government.

“When the COVID-19 vaccination centres were set up in late December, these health professionals were called in to take on their administration due to their expertise.

“These people are in charge, from receiving vaccines to drawing up shifts for nurses who carry out vaccinations.”

They were seconded on the understanding they would be working a five-day week, from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm.

However, as the rollout picked up speed, vaccinations are carried out till 7.30 pm daily and on weekends. Staff volunteered to do the extra hours.

“This gesture was not only not appreciated by the health authorities, but in our eyes, the ministry is taking advantage of health visitors’ goodwill.

“The Health Ministry has done nothing but push the matter further down the line, promising for months the issue would be resolved.”

Petelis said some health visitors have been putting in overtime related to other COVID tasks, such as monitoring infected people quarantined in hotels.

Health visitors are people with administerial qualifications who also hold a nursing degree.