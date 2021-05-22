/

Cyprus FM pays working visit to Egypt

286 views
1 min read

The latest developments in the Middle East and the Cyprus problem will be among the issues Cyprus Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, will discuss on Saturday in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

Christodoulides in the Egyptian capital will hold a working visit, including consultations with Shoukri.

He will also be received by the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The Foreign Ministry said Christodoulides and Shoukry would first have a private meeting followed by expanded deliberations with their delegations to review bilateral relations between Cyprus and Egypt and look at concrete ways to enhance them.

Moreover, they will discuss issues related to promoting regional cooperation and exchange of views on the Cyprus problem, the Eastern Mediterranean and relations between the EU and Egypt.

They will also discuss the ceasefire achieved in Israel and Gaza due to Egypt`s mediating effort and prospects for a permanent de-escalation.

Earlier, Christodoulides will be received by the Egyptian President, with whom he will have the opportunity to discuss Cyprus-Egypt diplomacy, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus