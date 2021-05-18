/

Cyprus, Greece, Egypt defence ministers to meet

In moves to establish closer regional military cooperation and coordination, the Defence Ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt on Wednesday will hold a trilateral meeting in Nicosia.

Cypriot minister Charalambos Petrides, his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and the Egyptian Defence Minister General Mohamed Zaki will discuss the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the wider region, and ways to further enhance their cooperation and improve regional security.

On Thursday, the ministers of Greece and Egypt will hold separate meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades.

The Ministry of Defence said bilateral meetings between the delegations of the three countries would also take place.

The three countries have held joint military exercises in the eastern Mediterranean as they forge an alliance based on their search for energy wealth.

Senior military officials from Egypt, Greece and Cyprus signed a cooperation accord in Athens on April 6.

It comes hard on the heels of close military cooperation between the three countries, including a series of joint military manoeuvres, some of which involved France and Italy.

Analysts said the signing of a tripartite cooperation program deal would strengthen military coordination between Egypt, Greece and Cyprus and allow them to act together in the face of threats in the Eastern Mediterranean.

