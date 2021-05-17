/

French aircraft carrier tests Cyprus defences

Taking advantage of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle being in the Eastern Mediterranean region, Cyprus will conduct an air exercise called “TALOS 2021” on Tuesday.

The military exercise, involving land territory and airspace of the Republic, is part of implementing the defence cooperation program between Cyprus and France.

There will be flights of French Rafale fighter jets over Cyprus airspace between midday and 6 pm during the exercise.

The Defence Ministry said the main objective of the exercise is to test the air defence system of the Republic and train the personnel of the National Guard in real-time conditions.

Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides will monitor the exercise.

