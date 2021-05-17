COVID19: Cyprus casinos reopen after six months

Cyprus Casinos reopened to customers for the first time in six months as the island unlocks from COVID-19 restrictions.

Due to COVID lockdowns and restrictions, the Limassol and Paphos casinos have been closed since 12 November, while the Nicosia and Ayia Napa casinos suspended operations on 30 November.

The company said it “is ready to continue providing guests with an unparalleled entertainment experience” while closely adhering to government guidelines.

“Many surprises await guests, and Melco Club Members will have the opportunity to enjoy new exclusive promotions and benefits,” said a statement.

To safeguard the wellbeing of all guests and staff, Cyprus Casinos (C2) has set in place a rigorous health and hygiene plan that includes temperature checks, the use of face masks and sanitisers, as well as social distancing.

The company will also carry out regular disinfection and sanitisation procedures on a daily and weekly basis.

Grant Johnson, Property General Manager Cyprus Casinos, stated: “We are delighted to welcome guests back to C2.

“We are ready and committed to providing them with the highest standards of entertainment offered by C2 in a safe and pleasant environment.

“The health and safety of our guests and colleagues is our number one priority. We have therefore implemented a comprehensive series of stringent hygiene measures.

“We strongly believe that the reopening of C2 will provide a boost to Cyprus’ road to recovery and contribute significantly towards enhancing the tourism industry, as well as the overall local economy”.

C2 Limassol opens from 7:00 am to 11:30 pm, Ayia Napa and Paphos from 10:30 am to 11:30 pm, while Nicosia is open between 3:00 pm to 11:30 pm on weekdays and 7:00 am to 11:30 pm on weekends.

The Columbia Bistro in Limassol will reopen on 1 June.