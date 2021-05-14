Super casino will refine Cyprus tourism

Limassol’s integrated resort casino City of Dreams, once completed next year, will mark a defining moment for Cyprus tourism, creating an all-season quality destination, said Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios after touring the site.

Set to open in the summer of 2022, the €550 mln City of Dreams Mediterranean will become Cyprus’ first IR and Europe’s largest.

Perdios had the opportunity to see the IR’s progress and be briefed by members of Melco’s management.

“Construction works are rapidly moving ahead, and the project is impressive, offering clear views of the area.

“Once City of Dreams Mediterranean is completed, it will mark a turning point for Cyprus’ tourism industry, as it will create a destination for all seasons and enrich the product while attracting 300,000 additional tourists annually.”

He said tourism was the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic but remained the backbone of the country’s economy.

“We focus on rebuilding traveller confidence, enhancing Cyprus’ competitiveness and encouraging innovation.

“Melco is without a doubt a key partner in this effort. Our goals are aligned, and we share the same vision. I am confident the City of Dreams Mediterranean will create extraordinary benefits and real value for economy and society.”

Property General Manager of the City of Dreams, Grant Johnson, said: “We are aware of our significant role in revitalising Cyprus’ tourism sector.

“We are committed to establishing a world-class development that will serve as a landmark for Cyprus and a genuine point of reference for luxury tourism in the region.”

City of Dreams will consist of a 14-storey, five-star hotel with more than 500 luxury guest rooms and suites, approximately 10,000 square meters of MICE space (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions), an outdoor amphitheatre, a family adventure park, and a variety of fine-dining restaurants and luxury retail outlets.

