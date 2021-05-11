Car sales up 15% in first four months

According to data released on Tuesday, a significant increase of 14.9% was recorded in vehicle registrations in the first four months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

At the same time, the increase reached 229.5% in April 2021 compared to April 2020, when due to the lockdown, no registrations were recorded.

The total registration of motor vehicles increased by 14.9% to 12,489 in January-April, from 10,873 in January-April 2020.

Passenger saloon cars increased annually to 9,648 from 8,636, recording a rise of 11.7%.

Of the total passenger saloon cars, 3,659 or 37.9% were new, and 5,989 or 62.1% were used cars.

In April alone, passenger cars registered a rise of 240.7% to 2,095.

Goods conveyance vehicles recorded a slight increase of 0.6% to 1,480, compared to 1,471 in January-April 2020.

Heavy goods vehicles increased by 46.3% to 180, road tractors (units of trailers) by 90.9% to 84 and rental vehicles by 15.7% to 96, while light goods vehicles decreased by 8.3% to 1,120.

Mopeds under 50cc recorded an increase of 260% to 108 in January-April 2021, compared to 30 in the previous year.

Motorbikes over 50cc increased to 1,098 from 620 in January-April 2020, recording an increase of 77.1%.

In April 2021, total registrations of motor vehicles were 2,725, increasing 229.5% from April 2020, during which strict COVID-19 containment measures were enforced in Cyprus for the first time.

The 26 April this year also saw the beginning of a third national lockdown.

