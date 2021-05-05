/

Cyprus FM pays working visits to Latvia, Lithuania

133 views
1 min read

EU-Turkey relations and the Cyprus problem post-Geneva summit will top the agenda of Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides during working visits to Latvia and Lithuania.

Christodoulides, on Wednesday, will have in Riga a private meeting and bilateral consultations with the participation of delegations, with Latvia Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs.

He will also be received by the country’s President, Egils Levits, and hold talks with the Speaker of Parliament, Ināra Mūrniece.

The issues expected to be discussed are bilateral relations between Cyprus and Latvia and their further enhancement, issues of European interest, including the EU-Turkey relations, the Cyprus problem, the latest development in the broader Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East region, the Eastern Partnership and the transatlantic relations.

On May 6, the Foreign Minister will fly to Vilnius for a private meeting and extended deliberations with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis.

They are expected to discuss bilateral relations, the latest developments in the Cyprus problem, EU-Turkey relations, energy security, the management of migration flows, the Eastern Partnership and the Southern Neighbourhood.

Christodoulides will also meet the Speaker of Parliament, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen.

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus