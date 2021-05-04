/

Larnaca flights affected by Greek strike

AEGEAN and Olympic Air announce flight cancellations and rescheduling due to a strike in Greece on Thursday by public sector workers that will affect Cyprus.

They have announced flight cancellations and rescheduling of domestic and international flights due to a four-hour Air Traffic Control personnel work stoppage scheduled for 6 May with two flights affecting Larnaca.

The 4-hour ATC stoppage from 11:00 – 15:00 local time is part of a 24-hour strike called by public sector union ADEDY.

Two Olympic Air flights to and from Larnaca Airport and Athens have been cancelled. They are ΟΑ 903 Larnaca to Athens and ΟΑ 904 Athens to Larnaca.

Trade unions and labour organisations traditionally hold rallies and marches on 1 May, but Greece staged their strike three days late because this year’s date coincided with Easter.

They said that the industrial action was aimed at “protecting the real needs of workers”.

While the Greek government is currently debating a draft law to extend working hours, unions insisted that the five-day, 40-hour week must be respected, and overtime pay should be increased.

ADEDY and the Communist Party called for demonstrations on Thursday against the labour ministry bill.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight details by visiting AEGEAN www.aegeanair.com & Olympic Air www.olympicair.com or by contacting AEGEAN.

From Greece: 801 11 20000 or from abroad or mobile: +30 210 6261000 and OLYMPIC AIR: from Greece: 801 801 0101, abroad or mobile: + 30 210 3550500.

