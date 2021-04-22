Parklane deal done, resort reopens for tourist season

The Parklane resort and spa in Limassol, part of the Marriott ‘Luxury Collection’, has reopened in time for the summer season, after closing its doors on November 15 due to Covid-restrictions and the worldwide drop in tourist traffic.

The resort operators took advantage of the closed period to upgrade their facilities and introduce stringent Covid-related rules and services throughout the property.

It includes the signature 274 rooms, suites and villas designed by Harrods Interiors, the five restaurants, dedicated children’s activities and the 3,000 sq.m. spa area.

The reopening coincided with the €22.5 mln deal to acquire the remaining 25% stake in Parklane Hotels Ltd held by the original owners, Cyprus Cement, and subsidiary C.C.C. Tourist Enterprise, which operated the hotel as a Le Meridien property for nearly three decades.

The Parklane opened with its new name in March 2018 after an extensive €70 mln facelift as part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection.

It is now a wholly-owned property of MHC Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, a related company of Invel Real Estate Management (Cyprus) Ltd., owner of The Landmark Nicosia (formerly the Hilton Cyprus), the Aphrodite Hills Resort with its 18-hole golf course and the Park Tower consisting of 20 luxury apartments, also in Limassol.

