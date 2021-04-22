COVID19: Cabinet faces tough decision on new lockdown

Cyprus’ cabinet on Thursday faces tough decisions on the next steps before Greek Orthodox Easter as COVID-19 cases are at record highs putting hospitals under pressure.

The meeting chaired by Nicos Anastasiades begins at 11, when ministers will be briefed on the latest COVID-19 data, the situation in the hospitals and ICUs before making decisions on tightening restrictions.

All possible scenarios are still on the table; even a new lockdown after infections reached a record 941 on Tuesday.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou told the Cyprus News Agency, “lockdown is a scenario which continues to be on the table”.

He urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect their health.

Authorities reported on Wednesday 843 new coronavirus cases (positivity rate 1.59%), bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic outbreak in Cyprus to 58,865.

Meanwhile, a record 291 people are being treated in state hospitals, 71 of whom are in a serious condition.

