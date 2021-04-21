Cyprus, Greece firm on Geneva summit

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades underlined Wednesday a solution to the Cyprus Problem is determined by UN decisions and resolutions.

The two leaders met in Athens to coordinate action ahead of an informal UN-led five party-summit in Geneva on the Cyprus Issue next week.

Turkey has intimated it wants to change the long-accepted parameters of Cyprus talks in seeking a two-state solution on the divided island.

Anastasiades said the summit represents a significant effort allowing the UN Secretary-General to explore whether “common ground for dialogue of the solution of a problem caused by the Turkish invasion and occupation of Cypriot territory” exists.

“The negotiation framework is determined by UN Resolutions, decisions of the Security Council, and EU values and principles.

He said efforts for resolving the Cyprus problem aim to find a way “for the two communities to feel safe and to guarantee the human rights of all the people of Cyprus.”.

“The evolution of the Republic of Cyprus must create a viable and functional state, without guarantees and foreign troops – and mainly without any dependencies from third parties”, Anastasiades said.

He said Nicosia and Athens have a similar view, and Greece could play an essential role in security and guarantees.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Athens and Nicosia are coordinating their actions ahead of the Cyprus conference.

“The framework is completely clear. It is based on the previous UN resolutions, and the solution can only be based on the bizonal bicommunal federation, with one sovereignty, one nationality and one international personality.

“And of course, with the withdrawal of the occupation troops and the abolition of the anachronistic system of guarantees…it is a very clear starting point.

“We will attend discussions with goodwill to find a just, functional and viable solution for the sake of all Cypriots, Greek-Cypriots and Turkish-Cypriots,” said Mitsotakis.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invited Cypriot leaders, Greece, Turkey and the UK, to attend an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue in Geneva, Switzerland, from 27-29 April.

There have been no UN-sponsored Cyprus talks since negotiations collapsed in Switzerland four years ago.