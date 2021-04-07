/

High dust levels peak in Nicosia

There were high levels of dust in the atmosphere over Cyprus on Wednesday, with over four times the accepted limit in Nicosia, according to the Air Quality Monitoring Network measurements.

Nicosia had the highest concentration of dust, registering 209 μg/m3 in the early morning, causing discomfort as the weather turns warmer.

The concentration in Nicosia lessened to 82 μg/m3 by 10.30 am but remained relatively high.

Dust refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM10) in the air.

According to legislation, daily average concentrations should not exceed 50 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter).

Paralimni had the second-highest level of dust with 87.7 μg/m3, followed by Paphos 87.1.

Authorities urged the public, especially vulnerable groups (children, the elderly), to avoid circulating in open areas until the phenomenon passes.

The small size of respirable particles in dust may negatively affect human health or those with respiratory diseases.

Employers must take appropriate measures after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working outdoors; it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate protection.

Real-time updates are available online at www.airquality.gov.cy and through the free mobile application ‘Air Quality Cyprus’.

Dust concentrations measured at 10.45 were:
Nicosia:                                   82.1 μg/m3
Limassol:                                79.2 μg/m3
Larnaca:                                  64.9 μg/m3
Paphos:                                   87.1 μg/m3
Paralimni:                               87.7 μg/m3
Zygi:                                       45.3 μg/m3
Ayia Marina Xyliatou:           37.3 μg/m3

 

 

