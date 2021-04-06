New era for clinical lab tests

NIPD Genetics, a leading Cypriot biotechnology company, is expanding into clinical laboratory testing with its new, state-of-the-art central labs and nine modern sample collection centres located throughout Cyprus.
NIPD Genetics aims to provide high quality, patient-centric healthcare services.
The highly advanced, central clinical labs and the nine sample collection centres offer over 1,100 different clinical laboratory tests in the areas of microbiology, biochemistry, haematology, and immunology.
The clinical laboratories will also offer NIPD Genetics’ extensive portfolio of advanced molecular genetic tests, which the company has specialized in since its inception in 2010.
These include prenatal — NIPTl, pre-implantation, neonatal, postnatal, oncology, cardiology, and metabolic, genetic tests, and tests for respiratory pathogens and viruses, including tests for COVID-19.
The new labs offer personalized care using automated technology and advanced, fully integrated software that allows seamless management of patients’ records.
NIPD Genetics’ said its clinical laboratories operate at the “highest standards and abide by international laboratory guidelines, ensuring high-quality results and services”.
Their laboratories are part of the national health service (GHS) and are designed to meet the high expectations of the patients and their healthcare providers.
“The modern spaces of our sample collection centres have been designed for comfort and to reflect our ability to provide state-of-the-art clinical laboratory testing services.”
NIPD Genetics sample collection centres are at the following locations:
- Nicosia – Arch. Makarios III 80, Lakatamia, 2323
- Nicosia – Kyrenias 143, Shop 4, Aglantzia, 2113
- Nicosia – Arch. Makarios III 25, Latsia, 2220
- Nicosia – Neas Engomis 31, Engomi, 2409
- 5. Limassol – Agias Filaxeos 64, Limassol, 3025
- Limassol – Kolonakiou 20, Agios Athanasios, 4103
- Larnaca – Zakinthou 18, Larnaca, 6018
- Athienou – Agiou Georgiou Str, Athienou, 7600
- Famagusta – Agiou Georgiou 14, Paralimni, 5280
Hours of Operation
Daily 7:00-12:30, 15:00-18:00 and Saturday 7:00-13:00.