Turkish hacker attacks Cyprus parliament website

The Cyprus House of Representatives official website came under attack by a Turkish hacker, following similar attacks on the Defence Ministry, the legislative body said in a statement on Monday.

“The Parliament’s website has been under attack by a Turkish hacker in the past hours, following similar attacks against the Defence Ministry’s website and the electronic systems of Larnaca airport,” the House statement said.

The attempted hack on the Defence Ministry was successfully halted, and the website suffered no damage, officials said last week.

Parliament said it took all necessary steps to thwart the attacks, and its website has not been affected, but “understandably it is not possible to update it”.

Agendas of parliamentary committee meetings as well as the publication of last Friday’s plenary session, including a report by the Auditor General and a list of NPLs of politically exposed persons, “will be posted as soon as the situation allows”.

MPs had voted by majority on Friday to publish the list contained in the Auditor General’s report of politicians with bad loans.

