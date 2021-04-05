COVID19: Israel, Denmark travel safety upgraded

Cyprus’ third largest tourist market, Israel, has been upgraded to ‘orange’ from ‘red’ after authorities reviewed its colour-coded COVID-19 safe travel risk assessment scheme.

Denmark was also upgraded to orange after spending a week in the red, while Thailand and South Korea moved into the green category joining just another four countries.

The new country risk assessment comes into effect from Thursday, 8 April.

Cyprus’ green category now hosts six countries, from which passengers arriving do not have to present any Covid-19 lab test certificate or self-isolate upon arrival.

For Israel, people vaccinated with an EU-approved COVID-19 vaccine are allowed entry into Cyprus without any other requirement.

Main tourist markets, the UK, Russia, and several other third countries, were moved into the ‘red’ this month to promote travel.

Cyprus introduced a three-tier traffic light system for visitors from 56 countries allowed entry without quarantine.

Countries are categorised as Green, Orange, Red and an additional Grey class for arrivals requiring special permission from non-EU countries and have to self-isolate.

The Health Ministry said the epidemiological assessment was reclassified based on the European Centre for Disease Control’s (ECDC) upgraded risk assessment travel list.

Despite country of origin, all passengers must apply for the CyprusFlightPass within 24 hours before the departure of their flight.

There will also be random free testing at the island’s two airports.

GREEN

Under the new COVID assessment scheme, low-risk countries currently classified in the Green category are Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and now Thailand and South Korea.

Passengers arriving from these countries do not require to self-isolate or carry a negative coronavirus test.

ORANGE

Orange countries are those of higher risk than green.

Passengers must have undergone a PCR laboratory test within 72 hours before departure and have a certificate proving they tested negative for the virus.

EU member states 1) Portugal, 2) Denmark

Schengen Area: 1) Iceland

Third countries: 1) China (including Hong Kong and Macau) and Israel

Passengers from these countries can undergo the coronavirus test upon arrival at their own expense and remain in self-isolation pending the results if they are Cypriot citizens or residents.

RED

This category includes countries of higher risk than orange.

Passengers coming from red category countries are required: a) to prove a negative PCR test carried out under 72 hours before departure, and b) undergo another PCR test upon arrival in the Republic of Cyprus. The cost of the test is charged to the individual.

Member States of the European Union: 1) Austria, 2) Belgium, 3) Bulgaria, 4) France, 5) Croatia, 6) Luxembourg, 7) Romania, 8) Spain, 9) Italy, 10) Greece, 11) Malta, 12) Netherlands, 13) Hungary, 14) Poland, 15) Finland, 16) Slovakia, 17) Slovenia, 18) Czech Republic, 19) Estonia, 20) Latvia, 21) Lithuania, 22) Sweden, 23) Germany, 24) Ireland

Small states: 1) Andorra, 2) Monaco, 3) Vatican City, 4) San Marino

Schengen Area: 1) Switzerland, 2) Liechtenstein, 3) Norway

Third Countries: 1) the United Kingdom, 2) Rwanda, 3) Russia, 4) United Arab Emirates, 5) Ukraine, 6) Jordan, 7) Lebanon, 8) Egypt, 9) Belarus, 10) Qatar, 11) Serbia, 12) the United States of America, 13) Armenia, 14) Georgia, 15) Bahrain

GREY

Arrivals are allowed entry after acquiring special permission, and only if they are Cypriot citizens or entitled to enter.

Passengers must undergo a coronavirus test under 72 hours before their trip and have a certificate they tested negative for Covid-19.

Grey category passengers must remain in self-isolation for 14 days or 10 if they choose to carry out another coronavirus PCR test with a negative result.