City of Dreams casino gets top sustainability rating

Melco Cyprus, operator of the upcoming integrated resort (IR) City of Dreams Mediterranean, said the casino had been awarded a BREEAM Excellent rating for its sustainability strategy.

Achieving a score of 80.4% at the design stage, the IR is Cyprus’ first development to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating.

The accolade recognises City of Dreams Mediterranean’s incorporation of the highest design sustainability standards and integration into its natural environment.

BREEAM is the world’s leading sustainability assessment method for master planning projects, infrastructure, and buildings.

It rates an asset’s environmental, social and economic sustainability performance.

Set to become Cyprus’ first IR and the largest in Europe, City of Dreams is built following the highest sustainability standards, from materials used, its high-tech water reuse system to the energy-saving optimisation of the building’s orientation and shading.

Native plant species mirror the character of the environment and support the landscape’s ecology.

To incorporate the IR into its surrounding landscape, it will encompass over 130,000 newly planted trees and indigenous plants, creating a holiday oasis for guests and reducing carbon emissions.

Property General Manager of City of Dreams Grant Johnson said, “We are thrilled to achieve this significant recognition and especially pleased to be the first project in Cyprus to obtain the honour.

“We are committed to incorporating the highest sustainability standards into City of Dreams Mediterranean and are confident that a development of this nature can set a shining example for the region and the tourism sector once open in Summer 2022.

“Creating a luxury experience for guests that is also responsible to the local community has always been central to our philosophy.

“Melco maintains a pioneering approach across all developments, promoting sustainability through the entirety of its operations, from the construction of its properties to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives”.

Melco’s sustainability and CSR strategy commit it to achieve a series of goals, including carbon neutrality and zero waste across its resorts by 2030.

Among the Company’s global initiatives are eliminating food waste and single-use plastics in daily operations and recycling general waste through onsite compactors.

A world-class development and a landmark for Cyprus and the wider region set to open in Summer 2022, City of Dreams Mediterranean is expected to attract an additional 300,000 tourists per year, contributing to counter seasonality, a major challenge for the tourism industry, and establishing the island as a year-round destination.