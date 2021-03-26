Bookings for Royal Caribbean cruises from Limassol open 7 April

Royal Caribbean International will operate new seven-night cruises to Greece and Cyprus on the super cruiser Jewel of the Seas starting 10 July.

Through October, the voyages will depart from Limassol, visiting Athens and the Greek islands of Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos, and Santorini. Bookings open on 7 April.

Cruises are open to adult guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under 18 with negative test results.

“These current health and safety measures, like others, may evolve as they are evaluated on an ongoing basis,” the company said. The crew also will be fully vaccinated.

From the 10 July, ‘Jewel of the Seas’ will for the first time offer 7-night cruises departing from Limassol, sailing to the picturesque shores and ancient sites.

Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, thanked the Cypriot government for its “support and enthusiasm”.

He said: “I’m delighted to announce our safe and gradual return to Europe.

“We know how eager our guests are to enjoy a getaway this summer, and these sailings, which include a mix of fantastic destinations and must-visit islands, make for the perfect getaway.”

Cyprus Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said: “We are delighted that Royal Caribbean will call Limassol its homeport for the first time.

“This has been an ambition of ours for many years, and we are thrilled that, finally, this dream has come to fruition.

“We have every confidence that Royal Caribbean’s presence in Limassol will be beneficial to Cyprus and, similarly, we are very confident that as a home port and as a country, Cyprus will live up to the expectations of Royal Caribbean and its guests.”

The 90,090-gross-ton, 2,191-passenger Jewel of the Seas has pools, whirlpools, Vitality Spa and Fitness Centre, speciality bars and restaurants.

Spanning 13 decks, the ship also has a rock-climbing wall, casino, sports court, nine-hole miniature golf course, outdoor movie screen and more.