/

60% of Cyprus road victims did not wear seat belt

344 views
2 mins read

Of the 729 people who lost their lives in Cyprus road accidents between 2008-2020, 60% were not wearing a seat belt, while 54% of bikers did not wear a crash helmet, according to police figures.

Iasonas Senekkis, Justice Ministry, road safety advisor, told the Cyprus News Agency that during the 12 years, a total of 10,542 crashes were recorded by the Police, and 15,173 people were injured.

Of those, 5,950 suffered serious injuries, 9,223 were slightly injured, whereas 5,687 crashes resulted in damage only.

And 2008 was the worst year for road fatalities with 82 deaths, and 2013 recorded the lowest death rate of 44.

The data shows that Nicosia has the highest death toll of 221 people killed on the road, and Limassol follows with 212.

Some 322 car drivers and passengers and 224 bike riders and passengers make up 75% of total fatalities.

A majority of 78% of fatalities were male (571), 22% (158) female and 17 children under 15 were among the victims.

The primary factors leading to fatal accidents include driving under the influence of alcohol (26%), reckless driving (22%) and speeding (12%).

Senekkis told CNA that the severity of the crash and injuries suffered depend mainly on the speed the vehicles were travelling at.

Various studies prove that speeding is a crucial factor in one-third of fatal crashes.

Senekkis said that in London, a thorough study of the crashes in 2019 by the Metropolitan Police showed that speeding contributed to 50% of deadly accidents.

He said the road traffic statistics have names and stories behind them, people with dreams, aspirations, families, jobs and loved ones.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus