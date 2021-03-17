/

Cyprus alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms

334 views
1 min read

Cyprus’ Met Office issued a yellow warning on Wednesday for isolated thunderstorms, wind and heavy rain across the island until late afternoon.

“Isolated heavy thunderstorms are expected to affect the island. Rainfall may exceed 35mm per hour,” said the Met Office warning.

The outlook will be overcast, breezy with isolated heavy showers or thunder affecting various parts of the country with some rain in the night.

Light snowfall is expected on the highest peaks of the Troodos mountains.

A low-pressure system is affecting the region, with unstable weather expected through Thursday.

Maximum temperatures will rise to around 19 degrees Celsius inland, 18°C on the coast and around 6°C degrees on higher ground.

On Wednesday night, temperatures will drop to around 9°C inland, 13°C on the coast and 2°C degrees on the higher mountains, where frost is expected to form.

The cloudy weather will continue on Thursday, bringing some isolated light rain while it is possible for snow or sleet to fall in the mountains.

Temperatures will gradually rise a little above the average towards the weekend.

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus