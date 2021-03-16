Political party leaders will be in Geneva for summit

All political parties, except extremist Elam, have accepted President Nicos Anastasiades’ invitation to accompany him to Geneva, where the UN-backed Cyprus conference will take place on 27-29 April.

Government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said after Tuesday’s National Council, the top advisory body on the Cyprus issue, President Anastasiades briefed the political party leaders on the latest developments.

He also briefed party leaders on his contacts and exchanges with European institutions and EU heads of government, and other international community members.

Anastasiades also briefed them on the process to be followed during the informal Cyprus conference in Geneva and requested they accompany him.

“All political parties, with the exception of ELAM, have accepted the invitation of the President of the Republic, and the political leaders will be present in Geneva,” Koushos said.

There will be will one more National Council meeting before Geneva.

The National Council meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis.

The last round of UN-sponsored Cyprus negotiations, in July 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana collapsed.

There have no formal Cyprus talks since then.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invited all parties involved to attend an informal summit in Switzerland next month.

The foreign ministers of guarantor powers Greece, the UK and Turkey are expected to attend.

