UK PM tells Erdogan he backs a federal solution

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan he supports a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation in Cyprus and not a two-state solution advocated by Turkey.

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming UN-held Cyprus talks in Geneva.

According to 10 Downing Street: “Mr Johnson emphasised that the UK continues to be a strong supporter of a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue, based on the internationally accepted model of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation.”

The two leaders also discussed the need for implementing the ceasefire agreement in Libya, the importance of renewing the UN Security Council resolution for humanitarian assistance through Turkey to NW Syria, the fight against climate change and the bilateral relation in trade, people and defence.

The British Prime Minister offered his condolences following the deaths of thirteen Turkish citizens in northern Iraq and condemned killings by PKK terrorists, adds the statement.

The last round of UN-sponsored negotiations, in July 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, ended in failure.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has convened an informal 5+1 conference on Cyprus, scheduled for Geneva between April 27-29.

Foreign Ministers of the three guarantor powers for Cyprus – Greece, Turkey, the UK – are expected to attend the summit.

During their phone conversation, Erdogan said Turkey welcomed the UK’s efforts on the Cyprus issue.

He argued a two-state solution would result in a “win-win situation” not only for the two sides on the island but for everyone in terms of new opportunities for regional cooperation.

 

