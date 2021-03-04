IMO: Cyprus among most successful shipping states

359 views
2 mins read

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim hailed Cyprus as one of the most successful shipping states making a significant contribution to the global industry.

Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister Vassilios Demetriades held an online meeting on Wednesday with the IMO chief to discuss the challenges it faced by global shipping.

Lim praised Cyprus’ constructive stance and active participation in IMO activities, especially protecting the marine environment, preventing marine and atmospheric pollution from ships, and updating strategy for eliminating coal from shipping.

The IMO Secretary-General accepted an invitation to address and attend the deliberations of Maritime Cyprus 2021 on 10-13 October.

Also discussed were issues related to the green transformation of shipping and initiatives underway at the European and international level.

Demetriades said that Cyprus attaches great importance to the IMO’s regulatory role in the protection of the marine environment.

He informed Lim of the environmental incentives recently adopted by Cyprus to encourage the shipping industry to reduce its impact on climate change while ensuring its competitiveness.

The IMO welcomed Cyprus’s actions to facilitate the change of crews and the repatriation of thousands of seafarers.

Lim described as “very interesting” Cyprus’ proposal to formulate a vaccination program for seafarers worldwide.

Demetriades underlined Cyprus’ readiness and determination to work with the international shipping community to find an effective and practical solution to provide seafarers with vaccines.

He also urged the IMO to find a lasting solution to increased piracy against ships in West Africa, especially in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Cyprus is ready to assist in a coordinated effort on this major issue that poses problems to the shipping industry,” said Demetriades.

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Maritime