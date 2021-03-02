COVID19: Emergency meeting after cases surge

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has called an emergency meeting Tuesday to consult with the COVID-19 scientific advisory committee after a sharp spike in daily cases from double-digits to over 300 infections.

On Monday, health authorities confirmed 302 new cases, with a test positivity rate of 0.79%.

Infections are now rising after falling into double figures (81) on February 16.

Limassol district has the highest number of cases and several clusters at schools, leading to growing concern among scientists.

Tuesday afternoon’s meeting will look at the recent data, which coincides with Cyprus easing more lockdown measures.

Ioannou said he wants to hear the views of the experts on the rise in cases, to assess the measures in place, and possible steps to be taken.

He said Cyprus must continue to show improved epidemiological data if it is to lift more COVID restrictions.

Cyprus, this week, entered a new phase of relaxations with the return of first and second-year Lyceum students, the opening of teaching institutes, dance, music schools, galleries and gyms with specific protocols.

During the past 12 months, Cyprus reported 231 deaths, mostly older adults, with an average age of 79.

December and January were the worst months on record, with 76 each, while the death toll for February was 30.

The 302 new cases diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 raised the total infections since the pandemic to 35,009.

 

