At €152m, Erling Haaland is Europe’s youngest MVP

Haaland skipping past a defender during his time at Salzburg in 2019. Photo: Werner100359

Discovering the next big star in world football can have a lot of benefits in terms of performances on the pitch and future transfer value. In today’s generation of footballers, there is no shortage of prodigious talent scattered across the continent of Europe.

According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, Erling Haaland is the most valuable player born after the year 2000 with an estimated worth of €152 mln out of Europe’s top five football leagues.

To estimate a player’s transfer value, factors such as the player’s age, contract duration, performance and international status are all considered along with a few other variables.

Haaland is a Norwegian national player who plays club football in Germany with Borussia Dortmund and was born on July 21, 2000.

In the 2019-2020 European Football season, Haaland appeared in 40 competitive matches for Dortmund, scoring 44 goals in the process and assisting 10. He currently has 27 goals and 7 assists from 25 appearances for the 2020-2021 season.

 

Most valuable young footballers

The future looks bright for the three lions, with five young Englishmen part of the top 15 list.

The most valuable Englishman born after the year 2000 is Jadon Sancho who is also second on the overall list with an estimated value of €148.3 mln. Next is Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka whose estimated transfer value is €116.2 mln, good enough for fourth on the overall list.

Mason Greenwood of Manchester United (€102.3 mln), Phil Foden of Manchester City (€81.9 mln) and Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund (€61.7 mln) are the other players on the list, ensuring a healthy supply of talent for the England national squad.

 

Borussia Dortmund tops list

Aside from Erling Haaland, Dortmund also has the services of two other stars in the top 15 list, with Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, giving the Borussia side the most representatives in the list with three.

Three other clubs have two players on the list, namely; Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

