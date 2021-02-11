Police arrest double murder suspect

Cyprus police arrested a 59-year-old suspected of murdering his wife and son and injuring his second son on Thursday morning at their home in the village of Ergates outside Nicosia.

Police said a 59-year-old man living in the village, allegedly stabbed to death his wife, 52, and son, 20, and injured his other son, 25 sometime around 6.30 am on Thursday.

Allegedly the man stabbed his wife and son to death and attacked his second son injuring him before leaving their home in a blue Honda Civic.

After a manhunt, police located the vehicle 10 kilometres away and found the man hiding in an abandoned building in possession of a knife.

The incident allegedly happened when the husband stabbed his wife in her bedroom, with the woman managing to make her way out of the house, but he followed her and stabbed her to death.

Reportedly, he then returned to kill his son, whose body was found inside the house.

According to police, the father also tried to strangle his eldest son with a cable while delivering a knife wound to his throat.

The bodies were found by the woman’s sister, who lives next door to the family.

The eldest son was taken to hospital for treatment with police saying he has already provided some insight into the events.

Coroners Angeliki Papetta and Orhodoxos Orthodoxou were at the scene while police officers searched the area for the suspect with the help of a helicopter.

In comments to Philenews, the village community leader Andreas Georgiou said that villagers found the family to be peaceful, they also received food packages in aid from the local authorities.

Reportedly, the suspect has been suffering from psychological issues.

Assistant police chief Demetris Demetriou told reporters there did not appear to be any prior reports of violence in the family, nor was there a report of a quarrel before the killings.