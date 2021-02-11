/

EU recognises Cypriot sausage, lountza

Brussels has included two traditional Cypriot products produced in the mountain village of Pitsilia (sausage and lountza) in the list of EU-protected geographic indications (PGIs).

The Ministry of Agriculture welcomed this development stating that it contributes to the further strengthening of the economy and rural development.

It said with the production of value-added products and exclusive local wines promote the region of Pitsilia as a place of gastronomic interest.

According to the European Commission, the sausage of Pitsilia (Loukaniko Pitsilias) is a pork product, aged, smoked, and marinated in wine, from the Pitsilia region.

Lountza Pitsilias is a refined product made from dried meat, brine, smoked and marinated in wine, prepared from pork tenderloin.

“Production know-how has remained unchanged and has been passed down from generation to generation; it is still used today in the modern facilities of producers in the Pitsilia region,” the Commission said.

Other Cypriot products with PGI status include Loukoumi Geroskipou a colourful confectionary with a variety of flavours.

EU quality policy aims at protecting the names of specific products to promote their unique characteristics, linked to their geographical origin as well as traditional know-how.

Product names are granted with a ‘geographical indication’ if they have a specific link to the place where they are made.

This enables consumers to trust and distinguish quality products while also helping producers to market their products better.

Recognised as intellectual property, geographical indications play an increasingly important role in trade negotiations between the EU and other countries.

 

