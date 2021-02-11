/

Cyprus among 700 Ryanair winter routes 2021-22

Low-cost airline Ryanair on Thursday launched its Winter 2021-22 schedule, covering its most popular destinations for trips taking off from late October with Cyprus on the map.

Boasting over 700 routes across the Ryanair network – and further destinations to be released in the coming weeks – winter sun is where the travel market is focusing demand.

“Ever popular with its customers, Ryanair has launched routes to the likes of Cyprus, Gran Canaria and Venice for Winter ’21,” said the airline which has a base at Paphos airport.

It said avid skiers who missed out on their trip to the slopes can dust off their skis with popular destinations such as Turin and Milan set to welcome visitors once again next winter.

“Having missed out on holidays and weekend breaks in 2020, an eclectic mix of destinations is on offer from Ryanair this winter spanning beach holidays, city breaks, cultural and foodie hotspots.”

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from €29.99 for travel from October ’21 – March ’22, available for booking on the Ryanair.com website until midnight 14 February.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said: “While we believe the successful roll-out of the vaccine will see Europeans enjoying their favourite spots this Summer, Ryanair wants to give customers further choice and something to look forward to, whether that is a sun break in July, October or December.

“With 20 million seats on sale on over 700 routes and further destinations to be released in the coming weeks, customers can now book a Winter getaway until the end of March 2022, always on the lowest fares.

“We’ve added firm favourites Barcelona, Malta and Marrakech to the list of destinations this year, and to celebrate we’ve launched a seat sale with amazing fares available from just €29.99.”

 

