Cyprus jobless rises 23% in January to 30,328

Cyprus registered unemployed in January spiked 23% annually, mainly pushed up by jobless rates in trade and construction which were severely hit by restrictions to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Compared to the previous month, there was a 3.14% reduction, according to data published by the Statistical Service.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, which shows the trend in unemployment, the number of jobless for January decreased to 29,579 compared to 30,328 in December 2020.

Compared with January 2020, the number of unemployed rose by 23.3% reaching 32,333 from 26,214 which was before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Compared with December 2020, jobless declined by 3.14%.

The annual increase is mainly attributed to the sector of trade (+1,833), construction (+901), professional, scientific and technical activities (+724), manufacturing (+620), education (+554) and for newcomers to the labour market (+1,049).

By economic activity, the highest number of jobless in January were 7,496 in accommodation and food services, 6,035 in wholesale and retail trade and 2,343 from newcomers to the labour market.

