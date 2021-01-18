COVID19: Nearly 6000 cases in two weeks after Christmas

A total of 5,907 COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Cyprus just after the Christmas holidays from December 30 to January 12, according to the latest Health Ministry Epidemiological Surveillance Unit report.

Until January 12, 27,827 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed, on Sunday this total rose to 28,968 and 170 deaths.

This has taken the 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate of COVID-19, a measure which reflects its prevalence, to 665.2 per 100,000 population, higher than the 614.3 during December 20 -January 2.

Out of these cases, 2,180 (36.9%) were reported in Nicosia, 1,674 (28.3%) in Limassol, 1,332 (22.6%) in Larnaca, 327 (5.5%) in Paphos, 295 (5%) in Famagusta, and 99 (1.7%) were reported either in the British Bases or had a residence abroad.

According to the report, the median age was 39 years, 53.2% were female (3,140), 46.7% male (2,756), and for 11 cases (0.2%) sex is unknown at the moment.

By place of exposure: 1% (60) were imported and 99% (5,847) were locally-acquired.

Until January 13t, 209 people were still hospitalized.

The median age of patients still hospitalized is 71 years, 58.9% (123) are males, and 30.1% (63) are from Nicosia district.

Of 38 cases in intensive care units (ICU), 28 are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 67 and 24 (63.2%) are males. Twenty-five (65.8%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

By January 12 165 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.6%).

Some 28.9% (1,709) of cases reported no symptoms at diagnosis and 71.1% (4,198) reported at least one symptom. Moreover, 1,608 cases (27.2%) reported at least one comorbidity.

The COVID-19 associated mortality is 18.6 per 100,000 population. Deaths occurred in 109 men (66.1%) and 56 (33.9%) women. The median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 82.

By district, deaths were 57 (34.6%) in Nicosia, 52 (31.5%) from Limassol, 28 (17%) from Larnaca, 13 (7.9%) from Famagusta, 12 (7.3%) in Paphos and three deaths (1.8%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad.

The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 11 days.

The mortality (all-causes) for people with COVID-19 is 22.7 per 100,000 population. Deaths occurred in 132 men (65.4%) and 70 (34.6%) women.

In total, 4.6% (1,271) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care by January 13, 2021.

The median age of hospitalized patients was 66 years and mainly males (57.8%).

The median age of patients still hospitalized by 14 January (209) is 71 years, 58.9% (123) are males, and 30.1% (63) are from Nicosia.

Overall, 125 cases (9.8% of all hospitalized patients) have been admitted to ICU.

The median age of patients admitted to ICU was 69 years. ICU patients are mainly male (87; 69.6%). The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all ICU cases) was 11 days.

Until January 14, 2021 38 cases are still in ICU. The median age of current ICU patients is 67 and 24 (63.2%) are males.

Twenty-five (65.8%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

The number of cases currently in ICU is 4.3 per 100,000 population.

A total of 113 ICU patients (90.4%) have been intubated – currently, there are 28 patients intubated in ICU (including deaths/discharged on that day).