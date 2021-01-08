COVID19: Cabinet mulls how tight Lockdown II will be

Cabinet will decide Friday on the type of national lockdown Cyprus will enter to allow breathing space for the health service and a COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

It is expected that Cyprus will go into lockdown from Sunday with the government is set to announce tighter measures to ease the COVID caseload in hospitals.

A three-week lockdown, much like the one introduced back in March, seems the likeliest scenario, to be announced following Friday’s cabinet meeting.

Authorities are expected to impose extra curbs on movement with citizens needing approval via text message to leave the home.

There are a record 196 people hospitalised, coming close to the current 200-bed capacity reserved for Covid-19 patients.

The ever-growing number of COVID-19 patients has pushed authorities to allocate more beds in public hospitals.

By early next week, Larnaca General Hospital should be ready to allocate 40 beds in a dedicated coronavirus ward while talks are underway for Paphos General Hospital to set aside around 30 beds.

Hinting at a general lockdown, government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos has said the Labour, Finance and Health Ministers would table their proposals to support businesses and employees.

The new measures as well as financial support schemes will be announced after Friday’s Cabinet meeting.

Koushos said that ministers agreed with epidemiologists advising the government, on the need to take additional measures.

It is understood Cyprus will be going into lockdown, much like the one introduced in March, when all non-essential businesses closed with people only allowed to leave their homes twice a day for shopping or exercise.

Essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies, petrol stations and possibly the construction sector will remain open while remote learning for schools will be reintroduced.

The following measures could be in effect from Sunday: