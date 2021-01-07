/

COVID19: Cyprus vaccinates nearly 4,000 people

Some 3,901 people, mainly healthcare workers and care home residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since December 27 as Cyprus prepares a general population rollout.

The Health Ministry said the first phase of vaccinations included frontline health workers in state facilities (1,120), private hospitals (730) and residents of 67 care homes (2,051).

Twelve mobile units carried out the vaccinations during phase one.

According to the Health Ministry, half of the care homes have been covered and 70% of the residents got the first shot. The process is expected to be completed by Sunday.

Since the Vaccination Portal was established, more than 3,000 appointments were booked for people over 80.

From Thursday appointments will open for Vaccination Centres in Famagusta and Kyperounda while from next Monday, on a weekly basis, more appointments will be available on the Portal.

Cyprus is expected to receive 6,800 doses every week to cover 3,400 citizens.

Vaccinations for the 2nd phase of the government’s plan will be done at 38 vaccine centres island-wide and only after an appointment.

For residents in remote areas, mobile units are expected to operate.

Following the inoculation of those aged over 80, the rollout plan will then cover people over 75.

Cyprus participates in all six agreements signed from the EU and will get the vaccine batches according to the green light given by the European Medicines Association to companies.

 

