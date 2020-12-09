COVID19: Virtual lockdown spells nightmare before Christmas

From Friday, Cyprus will be living a nightmare before Christmas as cafes and restaurants shut, shopping malls, cinemas close while churches stay empty during the busiest time of the year, normally.

A 9 pm curfew will not be relaxed, and although the dreaded SMS system won’t be reinstated, Cypriots having nowhere to go will be living in a virtual lockdown festive landscape.

Authorities have turned to a heavier version of ‘lockdown light’, after the measures did not pay off.

A nationwide curfew will apply between 9:00 pm and 5 am until December 31 while shopping malls, restaurants, bars, and cafes will close, and lyceum students will be taking online lessons.

Announcing the bad news on Wednesday, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said measures already impose would also be extended until December 31.

The Minister called on people to be patient and stick to measures announced, ahead of the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.

“We need to hold on a few more months,” urged Ioannou.

“We do acknowledge that after 9 months fatigue has set in.

“We understand that this fatigue provokes a reaction and leads either to relaxation or non-compliance with the imposed measures, which in turn do not yield the expected results.

“This fatigue is not just a Cypriot phenomenon…endure a little longer, until vaccinations start,” said the Minister.

He said restrictive measures and bans can in no way be considered as a good outcome.

“But these measures are necessary, although sometimes unpleasant, aim to safeguard human lives. At this time, our health comes first.

“This is the priority that the State has set from the beginning of the pandemic,” said Ioannou

The list of measures in effect as of Friday until 31 December:

New Measures:

The operation of restaurants, bars, pubs, tavernas, cafes, canteens and other hospitality venues is suspended, except for delivery and take-away services (After 9 pm only home delivery allowed). Catering establishments in hotels can stay open until 9 pm but only for residents. Church and other religious ceremonies are to be held without churchgoers. Lyceum students will continue their education online. Kindergartens, Elementary Schools and Gymnasiums continue as normal. The operation of outdoor and indoor theatres, amphitheatres, cinemas, and event halls is suspended. The operation of shopping malls is suspended. All group educational tutoring, as well as sports and social activities for children under 18, is prohibited. Online lessons and one to one tutoring are allowed.

Earlier Measures that stay in place: