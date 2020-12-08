Cyprus, Greece, Jordan discuss Turkey’s meddling

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides is in Amman to attend the 4th tripartite meeting between Cyprus-Greece-Jordan to expand regional cooperation.

Also attending the summit are Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi.

Top of their agenda is developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region and “Turkey’s provocations”, the Cyprus issue, developments in the Middle East, Syria and Libya, as well as EU-Jordan relations.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the three ministers will also prepare the ground for a leaders summit of the three countries while also examining ways to enhance their cooperation, in light of a trilateral Secretariat to operate soon in Nicosia.

Cyprus has been building regional alliances with Greece to form a buffer against what they perceive as Turkish aggression in the region.

Greece joined forces from Egypt and Cyprus last week for a naval and aerial drill in the Mediterranean off the coast of Egypt.

The forces participating in the “Medusa 10” exercise also included French and Emirati air and naval forces while Saudi Arabia, the US, Bahrain, Sudan, Jordan, Italy and Germany will participate as observers.