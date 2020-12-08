COVID19: Travel between Cyprus, Greece plummets 80%

COVID-19 has seen travel between Cyprus and Greece fall by up to 80% with authorities unsure when the situation will return to normal, officials said Tuesday.

Director of the Greek National Tourism Organisation office in Cyprus, Athena Spakouris told CNA the pandemic has had financial and social repercussions while decimating tourism.

“The data reflect the situation today,” Spakouris said.

According to the online platform, Cyprus Flight Pass in July travel to Greece was down by around 65% compared to July last year.

In August and September travel to Greece from Cyprus was down by 63% and 80% respectively on 2019.

Greece is the most popular holiday destination for Cypriots.

Pre-pandemic times, Greece had the biggest share of the Cypriot market (over 30%). Its main competitors were the UK and Central Europe.

Cypriots also travel to Greece for recreational and family reasons, preferring to take short breaks in large Greek cities especially during the winter.

Following a bigger second wave of coronavirus in Greece, authorities have tightened restrictions on entry to the country such as proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours and maybe tested on arrival.

“As a tourism destination, it is important to focus on establishing a sentiment of health and safety.”