COVID19:  47% of hospital patients died in November

Almost half of COVID-related deaths recorded in Cyprus since the outbreak in March took place in November, according to the Health Ministry on Friday.

Analysis of the spread of the virus shows that 35 people or 47% of hospital patients who contracted COVID-19 died in November.

Some 71% of those who died of COVID-19 in November were from the Limassol district.

Up to 3 December, 74 people who contracted COVID-19 died in Cyprus, 66% or 49 were men and 34% or 25 were women.

Coronavirus was the cause of death in 53 cases or 72% of the 74 deaths.

Twenty-three people who died from COVID-19 were residents of Limassol, 10 from Larnaca district, 9 were residents of Paphos, eight from Nicosia and 3 were residents in the Famagusta district.

Men who died from COVID-19 account for 66% (35) of total deaths from the disease while 34% (18) were women.

According to the breakdown, 23% of deaths occurred in the age group of 80-84 and one in five deaths occurred in the age group of 75 -79.

The weekly report on the virus, prepared by the health ministry’s epidemiological surveillance unit, recorded 3,064 cases between November 17-30.

The median age of these cases was 37, most cases, 82.6% were locally transmitted.

Only 36 cases involved people who arrived at the island from abroad while it is unknown how 498 people contracted the virus.

According to a breakdown in the report, out of the 3,064 cases identified in the fortnight covered, 1,270 were reported in the Nicosia district, 918 in Limassol, 404 in Larnaca, 226 in the Famagusta district and 135 in Paphos.

Another 71 were reported either in the British bases or live abroad.

By age group, cases include 477 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-17 (15.6%), 2,053 adults aged 18-59 (67%), 527 persons aged 60 and over (17.2%), and for 7 cases (0.2%) information was missing.

The median age of all cases diagnosed was 37 (IQR: 24-54 years). The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) was 41 (IQR: 30-57 years).

On November 30, a total of 10,622 COVID-19 cases were diagnosed, of which 52 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.5%).

The mortality (all-causes) for people with COVID-19 is 8.2 per 100,000 population.

Forty-eight deaths (66.7%) occurred in men and 24 (33.3%) in women; the median age of all deaths was 77.5 years (IQR: 69.5-84 years).

Overall, 62 cases (10.1% of all hospitalised patients) were admitted to ICU. The median age of patients admitted to ICU was 69 years. ICU patients are mainly male (46; 74.2%).

The overall median length of stay in ICU was 10 days.

On December 2, 14 cases were still in ICU.

The median age of current ICU patients is 72 and 10 (71.4%) are males. Ten (71.4%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

The number of cases currently in ICU is 1.6 per 100,000 population.

A total of 54 ICU patients (87.1% of all ICU patients) were intubated – currently, there are 10 patients intubated in ICU.

A total of 624,566 tests were performed up to December 2 (71,305.6 per 100,000 population).

Over the last 14 days, 70,248 tests have been performed (8,020.1 per 100,000 population).