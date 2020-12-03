COVID19: 8% of Cypriots have taken the rapid test

Over 83,000 people, or close to 8% of the island’s population, have been tested with an antigen rapid test in recent weeks, as part of the government’s strategy to carry out some 600,000 screenings among the general population to gain a clearer picture of how widespread the coronavirus has become.

The health ministry said in an announcement that 1.7% of the test so far, or 1,438 people, were found to be positive for COVID-19. These required confirmation of the result by the more accurate PCR molecular testing method.

The ministry said that between November 16 and December 1, some 69,387 people came forward to be tested free of charge, while another 13,708 targeted tests were carried out at old peoples’ homes and rehabilitation centres, the National Guard and among front-line health professionals.

Rapid testing, generating results within 30 minutes, contributes to the early detection of transmission chains and consequently helps to immediately isolate individuals and reduce the chances of the virus spreading.

The biggest number of tests were held in Nicosia District, with 31,385 and 566 positive results, 13,944 in Limassol (258 cases), 13,539 in Larnaca (335), 5,640 in Paphos (64) and 4,879 in Famagusta (138)

Health authorities also tested 1,662 people in care homes, finding 24 positives, 6,483 military personnel with 19 cases, and 5,563 health professionals with 34 cases.

As announced, the testing scheme will continue on Thursday with mobile testing units set up at the following locations:

Limassol: Apostolos Andreas and Timiou Prodromou church in Mesa Geitonia between 8.30am and 4.30pm, and Panayia Havouza church in Polemidia, 8am to 5pm.

Larnaca: Sklavenitis supermarket parking lot on Spyros Kyprianou Avenue, 8.30am to 5pm, Economides parking lot on Lord Byron Street next to Public, 8.30am to 5pm, and Anafotia community medical centre, 8.30am to 5pm.

Nicosia: Lakatamia town hall, south side of the covered parking lot, 9.30am to 5pm, Strovolos town hall, 9.30am to 5pm, State Fair east entrance, 9.30am to 5pm, Post Office at Prodromou Avenue in Strovolos, 8.30am to 5pm, and Panayia Evangelistria church in Palouriotissa, 9am to 5pm.

Paphos: Town hall, 8.30am to 5pm, and King’s Avenue Mall, 9.30am to 5pm.

Famagusta: Ayios Georgios Square in Paralimni, 8.30am to 5pm.

Reports may be given to participants within 30 minutes, and can also be sent by text within 24 hours.