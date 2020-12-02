COVID19: Innovation Ministry opens pandemic call centre

In its efforts to continuously improve the quality of services offered to the public, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy has launched a new call centre to provide support and information on issues related to Covid-19.

It said the move is in recognition of the difficult circumstances Cypriot society is facing because of the pandemic.

The call centre aims to provide direct, timely and comprehensive information on all governmental initiatives for dealing with Covid-19.

These include measures enforced, government decrees, financial support schemes, travel advice to/from Cyprus, health protocols and guidelines for the workplace.

The services offered by the call centre are limited to issues related to the pandemic only.

It will operate from 8 am to 8 pm, from Monday to Sunday on the number 1474, those calling from overseas must dial +357 22 285757. Via email: [email protected]

In case additional clarifications are needed from other authorities, these will be provided within a reasonable timeframe.