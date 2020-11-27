Cyprus first winter snow on horizon

Cyprus is entering winter mode, following a long, hot dry summer with the highest mountainous areas soon seeing the first snow of the season.

The Cyprus Met Office said the island is well overdue for some winter weather with more rain and possibly snow at the top of Troodos Mountain forecast.

In comments to the Financial Mirror, head of Cyprus Meteorology Services, Kleanthis Nicolaides, said we might be in for some early snow, usually, the first snowfall is in December.

“Although not uncommon to see snow in November, usually the first snowfall takes place sometime in December.

“However, as we have temperatures lingering around zero degrees Celsius at the highest peaks, any rainfall will form into snow or sleet,” said Nicolaides.

He warned day trippers to take care when travelling to the highest mountain areas, “as there might not yet be snow, but there will definitely be frost on the roads, especially in the early morning hours”.

Visitors will be able to enjoy real snow on the ground towards the end of December, early January.

The island was well overdue for some cooler weather after baking under unusually high temperatures for the past four months.

The highest temperature recorded in October was in Nicosia on 7 October where the thermometer hit 40.4°C, the Met office said.

It was the highest temperature recorded for October since 1982.

The Met office said other warm-weather records were broken in July, August, and September.

In July, Cyprus saw daily maximum temperatures reaching or exceeding 40 degrees Celsius more times (17) than in any other July since 1983, and the second hottest day on record at 44.6°C.

The average daily maximum temperature in July was 39.7°C with the island experiencing a series of week-long heatwaves.

August had 12 days with temperatures equal or above 40°C, which is a record for the month, and the third hottest day ever with 44.5°C on 31 August.

Average daily temperatures for August also reached a record 39.5°C.

In September, Cyprus sweated under the hottest day on record as temperatures reached a whopping 46.2°C.

On Friday, weather will be partly cloudy at times with some heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Snow or sleet is not ruled out on the highest peaks of Troodos.

Temperatures will rise to 20°C inland, around 21°C on the coast and 8 degrees in the higher mountains.

The temperatures at night will drop to 11°C inland, around 13°C on the coast and 3°C degrees in the higher mountains, where frost may form.